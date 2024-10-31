Who Is Arjun Pratap Bajwa? All About Sara Ali Khan's Rumoured Boyfriend, The Son Of BJP Leader From Punjab

Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan has been maintaining a low profile for quite some time now, and she recently embarked on her annual trip to Kedarnath. But what caught the attention of netizens is that she was accompanied by Arjun Pratap Bajwa on the trip, amid rumours of the two dating.

In the photos from Kedarnath, Sara and Arjun can be seen praying together at a shrine. While the two have not officially shared photos with each other from the trip, they have been dropping individual pictures from Kedarnath on their respective social media handles.

Who is Arjun Pratap Bajwa?

For those unversed, Arjun is the son of veteran politician, Fateh Jang Singh Bajwa, who is currently the Vice President of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Punjab.

While his entire family is involved actively in politics, Arjun is seen shuttling between Chandigarh and Mumbai to pursue a career in showbiz. He is one of the most sought-after supermodels in India at present, and he has walked the ramp for some of the biggest designers in the country.

Arjun also assisted Prabhudeva during the shoot of Singh is Bliing, and has been the face of several men's lifestyle and fitness-related magazines.

He has 41.8k followers on Instagram, and besides being an actor and model, he is also an avid mountaineer.

Arjun is also best friends with actress Bhumi Pednekar, and the two are frequently spotted partying together.

Sara Ali Khan's dating life

In May this year, Sara grabbed eyeballs after she was spotted on a vacation with Veer Pahariya, who also happens to be her ex-boyfriend. However, reports stated that the two are cordial and continue to remain friends, and thus have no qualms hanging out with each other.

She also famously dated actor Kartik Aaryan during the shoot of Love Aaj Kal 2, after admitting on Koffee With Karan that she had a crush on him. But the two parted ways a little after dating for a year, and while they had completely seized contact initially, they are now back to being friends.

On the work front, Sara will be next seen in Metro...In Dino, romancing Aditya Roy Kapur. The film has been directed by Anurag Basu.