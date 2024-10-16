Mumbai: Sara Ali Khan, Mother Amrita Singh Purchase 3 Office Spaces In Andheri West For Over ₹30 Crore

Actor Sara Ali Khan along with mother Arpita Singh | X

In a significant deal, actor Sara Ali Khan, along with her mother Amrita Singh, has purchased two office spaces in Signature Building situated off Veera Desai Road in Andheri West for Rs 22.26 crore. She paid the stamp duty of Rs 1.33 crore for both the properties purchased from Veer Savarkar Projects Pvt Ltd. Both the offices have an area of 2,099 sq ft, revealed the documents accessed by FloorTap.com, marketplace for commercial properties.

The deal for both the offices was registered on October 10, 2024 and comes along with three car parking spaces each, the documents revealed.

In another property deal registered on July 11, 2024, Sara Ali Khan and her mother purchased an office situated on the fourth floor of Signature building from Aishwarya Property and Estate Pvt Ltd for Rs 9 crore.

The mother-daughter duo paid a stamp duty of Rs 41.01 lakh for the 2,099 sq ft of office space and comes with three car parking spaces, the property documents stated.

Mumbai city recorded over 1,05,664 property registrations in the first nine months of 2024, contributing more than Rs 8,892 crore to the state exchequer during this period. Property registrations observed a 12% year-on-year (YoY) growth while revenue grew by 6% YoY during the same period. Sustained buyer confidence has fueled consistent sales, driven by the city's property registration growth, Knight Frank said in its report.

This sustained momentum in property transactions stems from the rising economic prosperity and growing preference for homeownership among Mumbai's residents. In September 2024, residential units constituted 80% of total registrations, underscoring strong housing demand in the city.

In September 2024, Mumbai recorded 9,167 property registrations, reflecting a 14% YoY decline, with revenue falling 21% YoY to INR 892 cr. The decline in home registrations in September 2024 can be primarily attributed to the inauspicious days of ‘Pitrupaksha’, which constituted 12 days of month in 2024, when traditionally individuals refrain from making significant purchases or engaging in high-value transactions.