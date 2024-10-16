 Mumbai: Sara Ali Khan, Mother Amrita Singh Purchase 3 Office Spaces In Andheri West For Over ₹30 Crore
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentMumbai: Sara Ali Khan, Mother Amrita Singh Purchase 3 Office Spaces In Andheri West For Over ₹30 Crore

Mumbai: Sara Ali Khan, Mother Amrita Singh Purchase 3 Office Spaces In Andheri West For Over ₹30 Crore

The deal for both the offices was registered on October 10, 2024 and comes along with three car parking spaces each, the documents revealed.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, October 16, 2024, 08:34 PM IST
article-image
Actor Sara Ali Khan along with mother Arpita Singh | X

In a significant deal, actor Sara Ali Khan, along with her mother Amrita Singh, has purchased two office spaces in Signature Building situated off Veera Desai Road in Andheri West for Rs 22.26 crore. She paid the stamp duty of Rs 1.33 crore for both the properties purchased from Veer Savarkar Projects Pvt Ltd. Both the offices have an area of 2,099 sq ft, revealed the documents accessed by FloorTap.com, marketplace for commercial properties.

The deal for both the offices was registered on October 10, 2024 and comes along with three car parking spaces each, the documents revealed.

In another property deal registered on July 11, 2024, Sara Ali Khan and her mother purchased an office situated on the fourth floor of Signature building from Aishwarya Property and Estate Pvt Ltd for Rs 9 crore.

Read Also
Sara Ali Khan Promotes Sustainability In Vintage Lehenga Made With 50 Rare Old Sarees At Ambani's...
article-image

The mother-daughter duo paid a stamp duty of Rs 41.01 lakh for the 2,099 sq ft of office space and comes with three car parking spaces, the property documents stated.

FPJ Shorts
Deep Fake Scams: Maharashtra Cyber Police Issues Alert Cautioning Citizens AI Related Frauds
Deep Fake Scams: Maharashtra Cyber Police Issues Alert Cautioning Citizens AI Related Frauds
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Congress Faces Setback As Senior Leader Javed Shroff Joins NCP Sharad Pawar Faction
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Congress Faces Setback As Senior Leader Javed Shroff Joins NCP Sharad Pawar Faction
'Stop Shipping Monkeys For Deadly Experiments': PETA Protests Outside Ethiopian Airlines Office In Andheri; See Pics
'Stop Shipping Monkeys For Deadly Experiments': PETA Protests Outside Ethiopian Airlines Office In Andheri; See Pics
Social Isolation Deprives Older People Of Micro-Nutrients Like Vitamin C and B6
Social Isolation Deprives Older People Of Micro-Nutrients Like Vitamin C and B6

Mumbai city recorded over 1,05,664 property registrations in the first nine months of 2024, contributing more than Rs 8,892 crore to the state exchequer during this period. Property registrations observed a 12% year-on-year (YoY) growth while revenue grew by 6% YoY during the same period. Sustained buyer confidence has fueled consistent sales, driven by the city's property registration growth, Knight Frank said in its report.

Read Also
Sara Ali Khan Promotes Sustainability In Vintage Lehenga Made With 50 Rare Old Sarees At Ambani's...
article-image

This sustained momentum in property transactions stems from the rising economic prosperity and growing preference for homeownership among Mumbai's residents. In September 2024, residential units constituted 80% of total registrations, underscoring strong housing demand in the city.

In September 2024, Mumbai recorded 9,167 property registrations, reflecting a 14% YoY decline, with revenue falling 21% YoY to INR 892 cr. The decline in home registrations in September 2024 can be primarily attributed to the inauspicious days of ‘Pitrupaksha’, which constituted 12 days of month in 2024, when traditionally individuals refrain from making significant purchases or engaging in high-value transactions.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bedridden Rakul Preet Singh Shares Update After Suffering Serious Injury During Workout: 'I Did...

Bedridden Rakul Preet Singh Shares Update After Suffering Serious Injury During Workout: 'I Did...

Mumbai: Sara Ali Khan, Mother Amrita Singh Purchase 3 Office Spaces In Andheri West For Over ₹30...

Mumbai: Sara Ali Khan, Mother Amrita Singh Purchase 3 Office Spaces In Andheri West For Over ₹30...

Shrinking Season 2 OTT Release Date: Know All About Plot, Cast & Where To Watch

Shrinking Season 2 OTT Release Date: Know All About Plot, Cast & Where To Watch

Is Shraddha Kapoor Dating Sindhi Businessman After Break Up With Rahul Mody?

Is Shraddha Kapoor Dating Sindhi Businessman After Break Up With Rahul Mody?

Kiara Advani Turns Heads In ₹1.89 Lakh Beige Ruched Sheer Midi Dress At Event In Mumbai

Kiara Advani Turns Heads In ₹1.89 Lakh Beige Ruched Sheer Midi Dress At Event In Mumbai