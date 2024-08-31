Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan EXPOSED For Promoting Unhealthy Foods Despite Health-Conscious Lifestyles (VIDEO)

Fitness influencer and YouTuber Nitin Maurya recently shared a video lashing out at Bollywood celebrities like Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Hrithik Roshan, and Sara Ali Khan, among others, for promoting unhealthy food brands despite maintaining a health-conscious lifestyle themselves.

The viral video begins with Kartik stating in an interview that he does not eat pizza and burgers, nor does he consume sugar, while the next slide shows him promoting a burger brand and consuming a soft drink.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, in a podcast, says, "And all of those drinks, just make sure there's not much sugar in it. Dark chocolate is helping me then. All my food is now cooked in coconut oil." However, she promotes sunflower oil, a chocolate brand, a soft drink brand and processed snacks.

Check out the video:

Similarly, on Kapil Sharma's show, Alia Bhatt talks about how sugar isn’t good for health and refuses to drink coffee with sugar in it later; she then promotes a chocolate brand. Hrithik Roshan, on the other hand, is also heard talking about no sugar but promoting a chocolate brand.

Sara Ali Khan, who is known to be a fitness freak, claimed that she avoids eating junk food but promotes a pizza brand. She is also shown enjoying pizza and drinking a soft drink in a commercial.

While Call Me Bae star Ananya Panday, once said that she can't light a cigarette, and her hands would shake lighting a cigarette while shooting for Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, however, an old video shows her smoking at her cousin Alanna Panday's mehendi ceremony.

Taking a dig at the celebrities, the YouTuber said, "Do not take life and nutrition advice from actors. They are not the person who you should look up to. They are just as flawed as you or me. With no morals and values. They will not eat tobacco but will ask you to eat it. They will not consume poison but will ask you to do it. They do not risk their money into betting but will ask you to do it. Did you get it?"