Ananya Panday Hides 'AW' Pendant From Paps Amid Dating Rumours With Walker Blanco; Watch Video

Actress Ananya Panday has reportedly found love once again, months after her breakup with actor Aditya Roy Kapur. If reports are to be believed, she is dating US-based former model Walker Blanco. He is currently based in Jamnagar and is an employee at Vantara, which is Anant Ambani's pet project. In fact, Ananya has now added fuel to speculations about her relationship with Walker by wearing an 'AW' pendant.

Since the last few days, reports of her relationship with Walker have been doing the rounds. Amid the rumours, Ananya stepped out wearing a pendant with the initials 'AW'.

On Monday, she was spotted outside her gym in Mumbai. However, soon after seeing the paps, she tried to hide the pendant. Glimpses of it have gone viral on social media platforms.

Take a look at her videos here:

Ananya has remained tight-lipped about her love life. She is yet to react to reports claiming that she is dating Walker.

How did Ananya and Walker meet?

The 25-year-old actress reportedly met Walker during the pre-wedding celebration of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant on the French cruise in May 2024, and sparks flew between the two.

Photos and videos of Ananya with Walker first went viral when they were spotted dancing together in the baraat of Anant Ambani in July 2024. The actress was also seen getting cosy with Walker.

As per a report in India Today, Ananya introduced Walker as her 'partner' during the Ambani event.

Ananya and Aditya's breakup

The actors parted ways in March 2024 after dating for nearly two years. While the two had kept their relationship under the wraps initially, they decided to go public after photos of them from their exotic Portugal vacation went viral on the internet.

Aditya and Ananya were often spotted enjoying dinners and movie dates in Mumbai. Despite breaking up, the two have decided to remain cordial with each other.