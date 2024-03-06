Poacher Producer Alia Bhatt SLAMMED For Carrying ₹2.3 Lakh Calf Leather Bag Days After Releasing Web Series On Animal Cruelty

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt has been tagged as a 'hypocrite' for carrying a calf leather bag at an event, days after talking about animal cruelty. On Tuesday, Alia attended a GUCCI event in Mumbai and made heads turn in a stylish black outfit.

The actress effortlessly exuded boss lady vibes in a black pantsuit. She amped up her look with a small leather shoulder bag. However, netizens slammed Alia for carrying the bag after a user on Reddit did some research and found out that the bag is made of calf leather.

The user shared a couple of pictures of Alia posing with the bag along with screenshots of details of the bag. "Poacher producer Alia Bhatt promoting Calf Leather Bag," the title of the post read.

The bag, which weighs around 0.9 kg, costs a whopping Rs 2.3 lakh.

Soon after the post was shared, a user commented, "The least she could have done is not carry a calf leather bag less than two weeks after promoting the movie. Before people come at me, yes, I’m aware that Gucci provides her with a certain number of options to choose from and they might not have provided her with any non leather bags. However, she’s Alia Bhatt, not an influencer that does not have the ability to refuse/demand other options. I know that she gets a lot of unnecessary hate but like… she also does dumb things like this on the regular."

"This could have been avoided by NOT carrying that bag. At least not in public. Be a hypocrite like everyone else, but at least be smart enough to do it behind the camera," wrote another user.

Another comment under the now-viral post read, "She’s just plain stupid. Could have just carried a vegan leather bag."

"This needs to be amplified louder. I am sick of celebrities and their hypocrisy. On one hand she runs co-exist and produces Poacher. And will proudly flaunt these as clout to get awards. On the other hand, she is using calf leather. Not using but PROMOTING! I am done with these celebs and their 'activism'," read a comment.

In 2023, Alia was announced as the first Indian global ambassador for the Italian luxury brand, GUCCI.

Meanwhile, Alia's web series Poacher is directed by Emmy Award-winner Richie Mehta. The actress worked on it as an executive producer. The show gives a glimpse of the dark world of poaching in Kerala, India. It shows the relentless questioning of forest crime fighters, police officials and good Samaritans to expose the largest ivory poaching racket in Indian history.