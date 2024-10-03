 Sara Ali Khan Glows in Hand-Embroidered Golden Gown, Making a Maximalist Statement
The gown, designed by famous couturiers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla, is known for its traditional embroidery with stones, beads, and gota work

Amisha ShirgaveUpdated: Thursday, October 03, 2024, 04:15 PM IST
Sara Ali KhanSara Ali Khan recently made a bold fashion statement in a glamorous gold gown, embracing the "more is more" style. Her look has been the talk of the town. The gown, designed by famous couturiers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla, is known for its traditional embroidery with stones, beads, and gota work. The designers call this creation the "Byzantine gown."

Sara wowed in a glamorous 'Byzantine' gown, adorned with large, multicolored stones and lavish golden beadwork, making a bold fashion statement. The outfit was elevated by a ruffled Gota shrug, perfectly capturing the extravagant design style of Abu Sandeep. The gown featured a daring thigh-high slit, adding even more drama to the look.

To complete her ensemble, Sara accessorized with a sparkling studded choker from Diosa Paris and a striking statement ring. She paired the outfit with matching gold heels, which complemented the overall opulent vibe.

For her makeup, Sara went all out with a thick, dramatic cat-eye look, bold eyebrows, and glossy pink lipstick, adding to the maximalist theme. Her hair was styled in a voluminous puffed hairdo, perfectly balancing the boldness of her entire look. Altogether, Sara’s outfit and styling showcased a love for over-the-top glamour, making her stand out with confidence and flair.

Sara Ali Khan is often applauded for experimenting with her style and she never fails to impress her fans and the internet with the fashion statements. On the movie front, Sara Ali Khan will be next seen in the movie Metro in Dino which will release in theatres on November 21, 2024.

