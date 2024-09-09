When Vikas Sethi Praised Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham Co-Star Kareena Kapoor Khan: 'Made Me Feel At Home'

Vikas Sethi's tragic demise has sent the entire entertainment industry in a state of shock and despair. The actor, who was known for his stint in projects like Kabhie Khushi Kabhie Ghum, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and more passed away after suffering a cardiac arrest, news of which surfaced on the internet on the 8th of September. Vikas's stint as Robbie in Kabhie Khushi Kabhi Ghum has widely remembered.

The actor, in one of his interviews had earlier opened up on his experience of working with Kareena Kapoor Khan and Hrithik Roshan and revealed how the entire unit lauded for him after he finished giving his first shot. In an interview Vikas had said, ''Even though I was new, Kareena made me feel at home and comfortable. I still remember my first shot at Filmmalaya Studio. They all clapped and applauded after I gave my first shot." The actor had also called the film very special and had stated that it will always stay close to his heart.

For the uninformed, the role was earlier offered to John Abraham and the actor had rejected the same. Opening up about the same on Koffee With Karan, John had mentioned how Karan kept asking him to play the part but he refused to accept it. John said, ''I was like, ‘Karan, don’t mind, I really don’t want to do it.”

Vikas's last rites were performed in Mumbai today. His wife told PTI that sometime before his death, Vikas was uneasy and kept vomitting and also suffered from loose motions. However, he refused to go to the doctor. The same night, he had a cardiac arrest and he passed away while asleep.