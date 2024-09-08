Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi Actor Vikas Sethi Dies At 48 Due To Cardiac Arrest

Actor Vikas Sethi, who was a household name in the 2000s with shows like Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Kahiin To Hoga, Kasautii Zindagi Kay, and others, passed away on Sunday, September 8. As per reports, he died due to a cardiac arrest.

Vikas was 48 at the time of his demise. He is survived by his wife Jhanvi Sethi and twin boys. According to a report in Telly Chakkar, Vikas passed away in his sleep after suffering a massive cardiac arrest.

The bereaved family is yet to issue an official statement on his demise.

Vikas' last post on Instagram was shared back in May this year, and the actor had been inactive on social media for the past few months.

As soon as news of his demise went viral, netizens poured condolences messages for his family. "Gone too soon...He has two small kids," a user grieved, while another wrote, "Om Shanti! He was very handsome, have seen him in many shows and music videos! This is sad..."

Vikas was known for playing supporting characters in some of the most popular daily soaps in the 2000s. He also participated in the third season of dance reality show, Nach Baliye, with his then-wife, Amita.

Vikas Sethi and ex-wife Amita in Nach Baliye 3 |

Besides daily soaps, Vikas also starred in the cult film, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, in which he was seen playing the role of Kareena Kapoor's friend, Robbie.

Vikas Sethi in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham |

The actor also starred in the 2001 film, Deewaanapan, which featured Arjun Rampal and Dia Mirza in the lead. In 2019, he played a significant role in the Telugu hit, ISmart Shankar.