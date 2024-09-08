 Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi Actor Vikas Sethi Dies At 48 Due To Cardiac Arrest
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentKyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi Actor Vikas Sethi Dies At 48 Due To Cardiac Arrest

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi Actor Vikas Sethi Dies At 48 Due To Cardiac Arrest

Besides daily soaps, Vikas also starred in the cult film, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, in which he was seen playing the role of Kareena Kapoor's friend, Robbie

Sachin TUpdated: Sunday, September 08, 2024, 01:59 PM IST
article-image

Actor Vikas Sethi, who was a household name in the 2000s with shows like Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Kahiin To Hoga, Kasautii Zindagi Kay, and others, passed away on Sunday, September 8. As per reports, he died due to a cardiac arrest.

Vikas was 48 at the time of his demise. He is survived by his wife Jhanvi Sethi and twin boys. According to a report in Telly Chakkar, Vikas passed away in his sleep after suffering a massive cardiac arrest.

The bereaved family is yet to issue an official statement on his demise.

Vikas' last post on Instagram was shared back in May this year, and the actor had been inactive on social media for the past few months.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai University 2024 Admissions OPEN: Apply Now For UG & PG Courses; Direct Link, Guidelines Inside!
Mumbai University 2024 Admissions OPEN: Apply Now For UG & PG Courses; Direct Link, Guidelines Inside!
Video: Man Beats His Parents With Footwear On Srinagar Streets, Denies Entry To Home, Booked
Video: Man Beats His Parents With Footwear On Srinagar Streets, Denies Entry To Home, Booked
Adani Floats China Subsidiary For Providing Project Management Services
Adani Floats China Subsidiary For Providing Project Management Services
‘Typical Delhi Boy’: Netizens In Splits As Javelin Star Navdeep Singh Caught Abusing During Gold-Winning Throw At Paralympics 2024
‘Typical Delhi Boy’: Netizens In Splits As Javelin Star Navdeep Singh Caught Abusing During Gold-Winning Throw At Paralympics 2024
Read Also
'Allah Ka Shukar Hai': Reem Sameer Updates Fans About Her Tragic Accident (PHOTOS)
article-image

As soon as news of his demise went viral, netizens poured condolences messages for his family. "Gone too soon...He has two small kids," a user grieved, while another wrote, "Om Shanti! He was very handsome, have seen him in many shows and music videos! This is sad..."

Vikas was known for playing supporting characters in some of the most popular daily soaps in the 2000s. He also participated in the third season of dance reality show, Nach Baliye, with his then-wife, Amita.

Vikas Sethi and ex-wife Amita in Nach Baliye 3

Vikas Sethi and ex-wife Amita in Nach Baliye 3 |

Besides daily soaps, Vikas also starred in the cult film, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, in which he was seen playing the role of Kareena Kapoor's friend, Robbie.

Vikas Sethi in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham

Vikas Sethi in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham |

The actor also starred in the 2001 film, Deewaanapan, which featured Arjun Rampal and Dia Mirza in the lead. In 2019, he played a significant role in the Telugu hit, ISmart Shankar.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Trap OTT Release Date: All About Plot, Cast & Where To Watch

Trap OTT Release Date: All About Plot, Cast & Where To Watch

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi Actor Vikas Sethi Dies At 48 Due To Cardiac Arrest

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi Actor Vikas Sethi Dies At 48 Due To Cardiac Arrest

Sara Ali Khan Promotes Sustainability In Vintage Lehenga Made With 50 Rare Old Sarees At Ambani's...

Sara Ali Khan Promotes Sustainability In Vintage Lehenga Made With 50 Rare Old Sarees At Ambani's...

Himani Shivpuri Says #MeToo Accused Alok Nath Was 'Sanskari' Only When He Was Not Drinking: 'He Had...

Himani Shivpuri Says #MeToo Accused Alok Nath Was 'Sanskari' Only When He Was Not Drinking: 'He Had...

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh Blessed With Baby Girl 6 Years After Marriage

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh Blessed With Baby Girl 6 Years After Marriage