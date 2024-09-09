 Vikas Sethi Death: Actor's Funeral To Be Held In Mumbai Today, Wife Jhanvi Mourns His Demise
Vikas Sethi passed away at his wife Jhanvi Sethi's parents' house in Nashik

Sachin TUpdated: Monday, September 09, 2024, 12:36 PM IST
Actor Vikas Sethi, best known for playing the role of Kareena Kapoor Khan's character Pooja's friend, Robbie, in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, passed away in Nashik on Sunday (September 8). According to news reports, Vikas died due to a cardiac arrest. He was 48.

His wife Jhanvi Sethi mourned his death on social media and announced that the funeral will take place in Mumbai on Monday as per Hindu traditions.

"With immense sorrow, we inform you about the passing of our beloved Vikas Sethi, who left us all on the 8th of September 2024. The final rites will be carried out according to Hindu traditions on 9th September. Your presence, prayers and support in this trying time would be deeply appreciated," her official statement read.

Vikas and Jhanvi were in Nashik to attend a family function. However, the actor threw up and had an upset stomach. His wife revealed that he didn't want to go to the hospital so they asked the doctor to visit home.

"When I went to wake him up at around 6 am in the morning (on Sunday), he was no more. The doctor there told us he passed away last night in his sleep due to cardiac arrest," she told PTI.

His mortal remains were sent for post-mortem to Cooper Hospital in Mumbai.

Vikas was a familiar face on television. He played a pivotal supporting role in Ektaa Kapoor's Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. He was also a part of shows like Kahiin To Hoga and Kasautii Zindagi Kay. Vikas had also participated in the third season of dance reality show, Nach Baliye, with his then-wife, Amita. He tied the knot with Jhanvi in 2018.

Vikas also starred in the 2001 film, Deewaanapan, which featured Arjun Rampal and Dia Mirza. In 2019, he played a significant role in the Telugu film ISmart Shankar.

Vikas is survived by his wife and their twin sons.

