 Vikas Sethi's Mother Breaks Down At His Funeral In Mumbai; Heartbreaking Visuals Surface
Vikas Sethi passed away in Nashik on September 8 after suffering heart attack

Sachin TUpdated: Monday, September 09, 2024, 03:34 PM IST
article-image

Actor Vikas Sethi, who played the role of Kareena Kapoor Khan's character Pooja's friend, Robbie, in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, passed away in Nashik on Sunday (September 8) after suffering heart attack in his sleep. He was 48. Vikas' funeral was held in Mumbai on Monday and several celebrities, along with his family members, attended it.

Several heartbreaking visuals have surfaced in which the actor's mother is seen breaking down upon seeing the mortal remains of her son.

article-image

Vikas' last Instagram post was dedicated to his mother. In the picture, he's seen wearing a green kurta and white pajama, seated next to his mother Surekha Sethi, who's arranging an aarti thali on the table.

"HAPPY MOTHER'S DAY.. ❤❤ MOM LOVE YOU," he captioned the post.

Actors Sharad Kelkar, Shabir Ahluwalia, Hiten Tejwani, Jaswir Kaur, Deepak Tijori and others also arrived at Vikas' funeral to pay their last respects.

The funeral took place in Mumbai on Monday as per Hindu traditions.

"With immense sorrow, we inform you about the passing of our beloved Vikas Sethi, who left us all on the 8th of September 2024. The final rites will be carried out according to Hindu traditions on 9th September. Your presence, prayers and support in this trying time would be deeply appreciated," Vikas' wife Jhanvi Sethi's official statement read.

Vikas Sethi's death

Vikas and Jhanvi were in Nashik to attend a family function. However, the actor threw up and had an upset stomach. His wife revealed that he didn't want to go to the hospital so they asked the doctor to visit home.

"When I went to wake him up at around 6 am in the morning (on Sunday), he was no more. The doctor there told us he passed away last night in his sleep due to cardiac arrest," she told PTI.

His mortal remains were sent for post-mortem to Cooper Hospital in Mumbai.

Vikas was a familiar face on television. He played a pivotal supporting role in Ektaa Kapoor's Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. He was also a part of shows like Kahiin To Hoga and Kasautii Zindagi Kay. Vikas had also participated in the third season of dance reality show, Nach Baliye, with his then-wife, Amita. He tied the knot with Jhanvi in 2018.

Vikas also starred in the 2001 film, Deewaanapan, which featured Arjun Rampal and Dia Mirza. In 2019, he played a significant role in the Telugu film ISmart Shankar.

