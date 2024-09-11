When Vikas Sethi Opened Up On Suffering Clinical Depression: 'Waiting To Make Comeback'

Vikas Sethi's tragic demise has left the entertainment industry in deep shock. The actor, known for his roles in projects like 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Ghum,' 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi' and more passed away on the 8th of September after suffering a cardiac arrest. In an interview with the Bombay Times earlier, Vikas had opened up on suffering from clinical depression and how there are no 'permanent friends' in the entertainment industry.

In a throwback interview of the late actor with Bombay Times, Vikas opened up on his battle with clinical depression and his monetary struggles. Speaking of the same, the actor said, ''It was a tough and frustrating phase. It wasn’t just about being out of work, but I was also facing difficulties on the personal front. I was suffering monetarily and was clinically depressed."

The actor also opened up on losing weight and waiting to make a comeback onscreen and how he was never on a break. Talking about making mistakes, Vikas said, ''Yes, I have made mistakes, but isn’t that human? If I had known that those mistakes would cost me my career, I would have avoided them. But now, I am positive and in a happy space. I am also getting a good response from people."

Vikas then called out his colleagues from the entertainment industry and said that there are no permanent friends in the industry. He said, ''Friends, who would stand outside my home, requesting me to party with them, distanced themselves when I wasn’t doing anything.''

Well, Vikas's wife Jhanvi had earlier opened up on his death to the PTI and had revealed that the actor was sick on the day he passed away. She says that the actor was suffering from loose motions and was also vomitting. However, when she asked him to visit a doctor, he refused. Vikas passed away after suffering a cardiac arrest on the same night.