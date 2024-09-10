Vikas Sethi’s Wife Jhanvi Sethi Shares Unseen Video Of Late Actor, Says, ‘My Hero..’

Vikas Sethi’s tragic demise has left the world of entertainment in shock and despair. The actor, known for his stint in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Ghum, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and more passed away on the 8th of September after suffering from a cardiac arrest

Now, the late actor’s wife, took to her Instagram handle to share an unseen video of him where he can be seen crooning Shahrukh Khan and Rani Mukherjee’s song ‘Laayi v ni gayi,’ from their film Chalte Chalte. Sharing this video on her Instagram handle, Jhanvi thanked Vikas for everything he had done for her and wrote, “My Hero, thankyou for everything.”

As soon as Jhanvi shared this post, Falaq Naaz was seen sending power to the actress as she asked her to stay strong.

Jhanvi, in an interview with the PTI had said that husband Vikas was already sick on the day he passed away. She revealed that he was suffering from loosing motions and was also vomitting. However, when she asked him to see a doctor, he refused. On the same night, Vikas passed away in sleep as he suffered a cardiac arrest.