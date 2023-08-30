When Sushmita Sen's Daughter Renee 'Behaved Badly' With A Fan, Asked To Delete Her Picture (WATCH) |

Bollywood actress and former Miss Universe, who is garnering praise for her performance in the six-part web series Taali based on transgender activist Shreegauri Sawant, recently revealed that her eldest daughter Renee once made a fan delete her picture while they were dining at a restaurant. Watch the video below.

When Sushmita was asked about the paparazzi culture and its obsession with celebrity kids, she said in an interview with Brut, “If your parents are in the public eye and they are celebrities or otherwise, it comes with the profession, unfortunately. It's a problem, but it's also a necessity. Paparazzi is going to be a part of your parents' lives. Parents can try to protect their children all the time, hide them, but what kind of childhood is that? Because you're constantly trying to protect your kids from a photograph. It's tough. Then you take away their freedom.”

She also recalled the time her daughter Renee got offended when a fan took a picture without asking while they were having dinner. She said, I've told my children, you don't want to be in a picture? Just say ‘I don't want’. Nobody forces you. And if someone took a picture they get very offended. I have seen Renee behave so badly with someone, my god. We were eating and someone just came and took a picture without asking. I'm a person who never says no to pictures. But when you're eating, just ask. I was like, not nice. The next thing I know, Renee has gotten up and asked the person to delete it. I had to take her home and say ‘Baba you can't do that’."

For those unversed, Renee has lent her voice and chanted the 'Mahamrityunjaya' mantra in Taali. Created by Arjun Singgh Baran and Kartk D Nishandar, directed by National award-winning director Ravi Jadhav, written by Kshitij Patwardhan, and produced by Arjun Singgh Baran, Kartk D Nishandar (GSEAMS Production) and Afeefa Nadiadwala. Taali currently streams on Jio Cinema.

