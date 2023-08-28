Sheetal Kale On Working With Sushmita Sen In Taali: 'Her Aura Has Ability To Win Anyone's Heart'

Sheetal Kale is currently basking in the success of her recently released show, Taali, which stars Sushmita Sen in the lead. In the web series, Sheetal is playing the role of Nargis and she has cast a spell on viewers with her acting prowess.

Now, in an exclusive conversation with Free Press Journal, Sheetal talked in depth about her character, her favourite scene from Taali, working with Sushmita Sen and more.

How was your experience working with Sushmita Sen in Taali?

I had an amazing experience working with her in the series. I must say, she is such a phenomenal person to work with. Her warmth and aura has the ability to win anyone's heart. "Taali" offered me a great opportunity to work with Sushmita Ma'am and I am totally grateful for that.

Any anecdotes you would like to share from the sets of Taali?

Many people don't know that but I used to eat 50-60 pans a day while I was shooting for the project, and when I saw the project for the first time, I was happy as it came out as much organic as it can be.

What was your first reaction when you were offered the role of Nargis?

I was simply amazed as it was a challenging character and what more an actor wants!

What made you say 'yes' to the role?

My character had so many shades and playing a transgender on-screen offered me the chance to explore the untouched territories of acting. I knew that 'Nargis' had that spark to capture people's hearts and that's when I decided to bring life to Nargis.

What is your favourite scene from Taali and why?

The death of scene of Nargis, where Gauri comes to know for the first time, that Nargis is no more. In that scene, the interaction that the audience has made with both the characters in terms of emotions and relatability is what I like the most. That's totally a emotional evoking scene, where every memory of Nargis comes alive for the audience.

What was the best feedback you received for your role in Taali?

Well, I have been receiving positivity from the viewers who have watched the series. The best feedback was from my mother when she broke into tears while watching Taali and said "Beta, you are a good actor." I am deliriously happy to see people reacting towards my performance.

Is there any actor you are looking forward to working with in the industry?

Yes, I would love to work with some of the actors, like- Pankaj Tripathi, Manoj Bajpayee and Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

How did you prepare yourself to play the role of a trans in Taali?

In order to play a trans on-screen, I made sure to focus on every minute detailing. I worked on my way of talking, walking, and gestures, to make Nargis look authentic and realistic. I made sure to completely delve into my role and get into the spirit of Nargis.