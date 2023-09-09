When Shah Rukh Khan Told Mumbai Underworld 'Goli Maarni Hai Maar Do', Refused To Work With Them In The 90s

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has delivered yet another blockbuster with his latest release Jawan, and the film has already entered the Rs 100 crore club in just two days. This was his second release of the year after the super successful Pathaan in January, and the frenzy around Jawan has proved that he is called the King of Bollywood for a reason!

In the film, SRK is seen essaying a double role, and one of those characters show him playing an army officer who refuses to budge even in front of the most powerful forces.

His character is being lauded by the masses and one of the many people to join the bandwagon is filmmaker Sanjay Gupta, who stated that watching Jawan reminded him of the time when SRK refused surrender to the Mumbai underworld.

When SRK refused to work with underworld

Gupta, known for films like Shootout At Lokhandwala, Shootout At Wadala, and Mumbai Saga, took to his Twitter handle and wrote that he watched Jawan and lauded SRK for playing the part.

His tweet read, "I saw JAWAN. I feel compelled to share this. Back in the 90’s when the underworld bullying of the film stars was at its peak @iamsrk was THE ONLY star who never gave in."

Gupta stated that SRK told the underworld gangsters, "“Goli marni hai mar do, par tumhaare liye kaam nahin karoonga. Main Pathan hoon.” He said. He’s the same today."

In earlier interviews, SRK had stated how he used to get calls from gangsters like Abu Salem, Chhota Shakeel and Chhota Rajan, and that he was never scared for his life, but that of his wife and children.

Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming movies

Meanwhile, Jawan has shattered all records at the box office, as it recorded the highest ever opening day figures for a Bollywood film with Rs 75 crore. While Rs 65 crore came from the Hindi version alone, Rs 5 crore each was minted at the Tamil and Telugu box office for Jawan.

On Friday, its second day, Jawan raked in Rs 53 crore, and with that, the total collection of the film in India now stands at a staggering Rs 128 crore.

However, with Jawan out in theatres, there is no rest for SRK, as he will be next seen in Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki, which will tentatively hit the silver screens by the end of this year.

