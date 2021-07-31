‘We don’t become celebrities overnight after one reality show’: Priyank Sharma opens up about his journey

Priyank Sharma became a household name after his stint in the 11th season of the reality show, Bigg Boss. But this wasn’t his first tryst with reality show — he had participated in other popularity ones like Roadies Rising and Splitsvilla 10. But it was Bigg Boss that opened up a lot of avenues for him, and he went on to do the popular web series, Puncch Beat. Now, with the season two bringing rave reviews his way, Priyank sits for a chat about his life on and off screen. Excerpts:

How would you describe your character’s growth in the second season of Puncch Beat?

In season two, you will witness the mysterious side of Rahat [Priyank’s character], because he is going through the teenage-to-adult transition. Like every individual in his/her 20s, Rahat too is trying to find himself and make sense of the world around him. As the show progresses, his relationship with Padmini [Khushi Joshi] also emerges as an important aspect of the story.

Was your school life different from or the same as shown in Puncch Beat?

(Laughs) It was way too different from what I am in the show. I wish I was in a school like Rosewood High. I read a few comments about the show on social media where people have said that in this school everything happens apart from studies (chuckles). And they are actually right! So, in that sense, I would have loved if my school life was like that of Rosewood High.