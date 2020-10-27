'Bigg Boss 11' fame Priyank Sharma and Benafsha Soonawalla are not dating anymore: Report

Actor Priyank Sharma made his relationship with "Bigg Boss 11" housemate Benafsha Soonawalla official in April this year with a mushy photo.

In the photo, the two were seen cosied-up, with Priyank's lips on her cheek. He simply captioned it: "Confirmation", with a red heart emoji.

Benafsha also used the same image and got little musical for the caption. She used pop star Justin Bieber's song lyrics for it. She wrote: "Can't nobody keep me like you, call it unconventional, my love is habitual."

Even though the duo called this picture as their "confirmation", they have often taken to Instagram to post their photos which made their fans speculate about their relationship long ago.

However, according to latest reports, there seems to be trouble in paradise. According to the Times of India, the duo seems to have “hit a rough patch.”

Priyanka and Benafsha have reportedly taken down their pictures and have also unfollowed each other on Instagram.

Last year, when IANS asked her about being romantically linked to Priyank, she had said: "We are just friends and will always be buddies."

However, TOI quoted the Sharma stating that they didn’t make their relationship public earlier because they wanted space and privacy. However, given these trying times, he added that life is too short to keep something so beautiful under wraps.

Soonawalla’s latest post on Instagram is of gifting herself a new car. She wrote, “Bought myself a new car. There is a beautiful God above, and a lot of him in one’s very own family. I’m glad I have both of their blessings. This one’s going to be my baby. It’s GORGEOUS.”