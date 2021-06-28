'We handled it maturely': Priyank Sharma reveals he's on good terms with ex-girlfriend Divya Agarwal, Varun Sood

Former Bigg Boss contestant and actor Priyank Sharma recently revealed that he is on good terms with his ex-girlfriend Divya Agarwal and her boyfriend Varun Sood.
In one of his recent interviews, Priyank opened up on his equation with Divya and Varun and said that they they talk once in a while.
Priyank also said that he has 'sorted' everything out with them.
"Meri dono se baat hoti hai (I speak to Divya and Varun both). People should know that everything is great. Everything is sorted. We have handled it maturely. I believe that past tha. They must have also had their reasons, I respected that always," Priyank told RJ Siddharth Kannan.
"Nothing was purposely done. Kabhi kabhi lag sakta hai kisiko bhi bura kisi bhi cheez ka. Aisa main bolunga nahi ki main bhi perfect raha honga (People can feel bad about some things and I am not saying that I have always been perfect)," he added.
"Unfortunately, recently, Divya’s father passed away. It was very unfortunate. I ended up texting her, we spoke on a very good note. I ended up speaking to Varun also. Everything is good, dono taraf se (from both sides)," Priyank further said.
For those unversed, Priyank and Benafsha Soonawalla developed feelings for each other during 'Bigg Boss 11', while they were said to be in relationships with Divya and Varun, respectively.
Divya had also entered 'Bigg Boss 11' to break up with Priyank. However, he later claimed that their relationship ended in July 2017, before he entered the house as a contestant.
On the other hand, Varun had claimed that his relationship with Benafsha ended because of Priyank.
Later, Divya and Varun participated in the reality show 'Ace of Space', where they fell in love with each other.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)