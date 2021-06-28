'We handled it maturely': Priyank Sharma reveals he's on good terms with ex-girlfriend Divya Agarwal, Varun Sood

Former Bigg Boss contestant and actor Priyank Sharma recently revealed that he is on good terms with his ex-girlfriend Divya Agarwal and her boyfriend Varun Sood.

In one of his recent interviews, Priyank opened up on his equation with Divya and Varun and said that they they talk once in a while.

Priyank also said that he has 'sorted' everything out with them.

"Meri dono se baat hoti hai (I speak to Divya and Varun both). People should know that everything is great. Everything is sorted. We have handled it maturely. I believe that past tha. They must have also had their reasons, I respected that always," Priyank told RJ Siddharth Kannan.