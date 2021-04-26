‘More than 2000 accounts in 2 years’: Priyank Sharma reports troll to cybercrime for accusing him of 'cheating' on Benafsha Soonawalla

In 2020, 'Bigg Boss 11' fame Priyank Sharma had reportedly ended his relationship with co-contestant Benafsha Soonawalla. They dated for around 2.5 years.

Not to mention, the duo had also taken down their pictures and unfollowed each other on Instagram.

Now, Priyank has shared a post claiming that a troll has been “harassing” him along with his family and friends with thousands of accounts in span of two years, alleging that he cheated on Benafsha.

Tagging the cybercrime unit, Sharma wrote, "I love you TOO, so much you have no CLUE! Two years, some more than 2000 accounts, harassing/tagging me my friends and my family. Same time every day following the same pattern. HOW MUCH ARE YOU GETTING PAID? You can’t be a fan you OBSESSED F**K you are a SHAME! Don’t take my admirers down by calling yourself one. We need help. ITS HIGHEST TIME."