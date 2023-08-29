 WATCH: Thai Star Davika Hoorne Grooves To ‘What Jhumka’; Alia Bhatt Reacts
It all happened when Davika shared a video of herself gracefully dancing to Alia and Ranveer Singh's foot-tapping track

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, August 29, 2023, 10:29 PM IST
article-image

Bollywood’s ‘Rani’ Alia Bhatt finds herself on the receiving end of a heartwarming gesture from Thai actress Davika Hoorne. This delightful twist in the world of entertainment has left fans swooning and cheering on social media.

Alia Bhatt, freshly awarded with the prestigious National Film Award for Best Actress for her role l in "Gangubai Kathiawadi," has been riding a wave of admiration from all quarters.

Adding to her charm is her captivating appearance in Karan Johar's much-anticipated movie, "Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani." However, the latest news is stirring even more excitement, as Alia's fans catch wind of an unexpected connection with Thai actress Davika Hoorne.

article-image

DAVIKA DANCES TO ALIA BHATT'S WHAT JHUMKA

It all happened when Davika shared a video of herself gracefully dancing to Alia and Ranveer Singh's foot-tapping track, "What Jhumka," from "Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani." The Thai actress nailed the choreography, matching step for step with the Bollywood duo.

Davika's Instagram caption, "For my @aliaabhatt," accompanied by heart and smile emojis, sent ripples of joy through both fanbases.

Alia was quick to reciprocate the gesture, sharing the video on her Instagram stories with an exclamation of "Loveee this."

Internet users were quick to chime in, expressing their delight over the cross-cultural camaraderie.

article-image

DAVIKA ALSO CELEBRATED HER BIRTHDAY WITH ALIA

From praise for Davika's impressive Bollywood-style moves to wishes for her Indian debut, the comments section reflected an outpouring of love and unity.

The bond between Alia Bhatt and Davika Hoorne also extended offline, as the two stars recently celebrated Davika's birthday together in Seoul, South Korea.

article-image

