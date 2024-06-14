Taha Shah Recalls Being Heartbroken After Karan Johar Didn't Want Him To Audition: 'He Didn't Want To See Me At All'

Actor Taha Shah Badussha, who has recently become the national crush, has impressed fans with his performance in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. The actor talked about bagging a role in a YRF project over a decade ago. In an interview with Social Kandura, he also said that he auditioned for Karan Johar but did not make the cut.

Taha discussed his near-miss with Dharma Productions, with whom he later cooperated after pursuing Karan Johar's car down the street. He stated, “After five or six months of trying to get an audition in Mumbai, Shanoo Sharma called me. She said, ‘Karan Johar wants to test this girl, but you can come and test with her, and he might see you’. So, I’m like, ‘I’ll take that opportunity; why not?'”

Taha added, “I finished a prior shoot commitment, and I was under their building when I got a call from Shanoo. And she’s like, ‘I’m so sorry, Taha, but Karan doesn’t want to see you.’ She asked me where I was, and I told her that I was far away and that was fine. I went back in an auto. I was really heartbroken because they said he didn’t want to see me at all.”

Here's What Happened When Taha Met Karan

Taha shared his story of chasing down Karan Johar’s car on the street and how he finally made it to the audition. He stated, “I ran after Karan Johar sir’s car and I hit his car telling him that I just got a film. ‘I want to show it to you; please give me your number’. He was very kind to give me his number and asked me if I was okay. He offered me some water, and that’s how I met him for the first time. Later, I went to his office and got the audition for Gippi.”

Taha made his debut with the romantic comedy Luv Ka The End. He also appeared in the comedy-drama Gippi.

In 2024, Shah earned recognition with the Netflix series Heeramandi, in which he played the role of Tajdar Baloch.