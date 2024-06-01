'Aadmi Thodi Rote Hai': Taha Shah Badussha Refused To Cry In Crucial Heeramandi Scene, Reveals Snehil Dixit Mehra

National Crush Taha Shah Badussha has been grabbing all the attention ever since Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s series Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar has released. Recently, Snehil Dixit Mehra, who served as a writer and additional director for the show talked about an incident while filming a crucial scene with Taha Shah Badussha.

When Taha Shah Badussha Refused to Cry In A Crucial Scene

According to her, she had a different opinion regarding the scene. In the show, Taha played the role of Nawab Tajdar. In an interview with Bollywood Life, Snehil revealed that there was a scene where Taha did not listen to her and annoyed her. "In one particular scene I wanted him to have tears in his eyes and he’d say, ‘Aadmi thodi rote hai (men don’t cry)’,” Snehil said.

She also stated that they had to take a lot of retakes since she felt that ‘This boy has to cry, only then the audience will cry, please…’ Taha considers him as her sister and so he agreed to do the scene for her.

All About Snehil Dixit Mehra And Heeramandi

For Snehil it was her first time directing a web show. She also said that working with such an amazing star cast she felt comfortable on sets.

Apart from this, she is known for her roles in Apharan, Bebaakee, Dark 7 white, and more. Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar follows the lives, loves, and tragedies of 1920s courtesans. The series stars Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Richa Chadha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Shekhar Suman and Sharmin Segal in pivotal roles. It is currently streaming on Netflix.

Taha Shah's Upcoming Work

On the work front, Taha Shah started his acting journey with the romantic comedy Luv Ka The End. He then appeared in films such as Gippi, Barkhaa, Baar Baar Dekho, Ranchi Diaries, and more. He earned recognition with his latest Netflix series Heeramandi. Recently, Taha made his debut at the 77th Cannes Film Festival this year.