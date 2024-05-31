Taha Shah Badussha Reveals Why He's Single: 'Want To Give Back To The Investment My Mom Has Put Into Me'

Heermandi: The Diamond Bazaar actor Taha Shah Badussha has managed to impress the audience with his role of as Tajdar in the web series. His female fans can't stop gushing over his looks and viral reels and the actor has been tagged as the 'national crush' post the release of Heeramandi. In a recent exclusive interview with The Free Press Journal, Taha reacted to making headlines because of his love life and opened up about his relationship status.

For those unversed, a few days back, Taha was spotted with Laapataa Ladies and Heeramandi actress Pratibha Ranta in Mumbai and soon after their visuals surfaced, netizens assumed that the two are dating each other. However, Taha had stated that he is single and presently, he wants to maintain a relationship only with his work.

When asked why he doesn't wish to have a career and love relationship simultaneously, the actor said, "At least for the next few years I think it needs to be exclusive because you only have that much amount of time. For you to distribute your time and not give all to any one of them is wrong. It is wrong for the partner and wrong for your work. Right now, I have to give back to all the investments that my mother has put into me. It's not about money but where she wants to see me and where she expects me to be."

Taha added, "I wish to fuel the flame and keep the fire running. Four years down the line, I can't look back and say 'Oh I wish I had invested my time into this' if there's a breakup."

Taha further said he doesn't want any distractions and be committed to his work.

The 36-year-old actor is currently on a high with the love and appreciation coming his way for his role in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s show.

He made his acting debut with Luv Ka The End in 2011 and has starred in films and shows like Gippi, Baar Baar Dekho, Kabzaa, Ranchi Diaries, Taj: Divided by Bloodand more.