 Raveena Tandon Sends Defamation Notice To Journalist Who Posted Road Rage Video Online
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentRaveena Tandon Sends Defamation Notice To Journalist Who Posted Road Rage Video Online

Raveena Tandon Sends Defamation Notice To Journalist Who Posted Road Rage Video Online

Raveena Tandon was recently at the centre of controversy following a road rage incident reported in Mumbai's Bandra.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Friday, June 14, 2024, 05:08 PM IST
article-image

Actress Raveena Tandon was recently involved in a road rage incident in Bandra, Mumbai, where a man claimed that her driver hit his mother and the actor assaulted her in a drunken state; however, days later, she was given a clean chit by the police.

The viral video from Mumbai's Bandra was shared on social media by a user claiming to be a freelance journalist on June 2. In a new report by Hindustan Times, the actress sent a defamation notice to the journalist who posted the video on X.

Read Also
VIDEO: Raveena Tandon Gets Emotional On Receiving Bravery Award After Attack On Her In Mumbai
article-image
Read Also
'Get Dashcams & CCTVs Now': Raveena Tandon Expresses Gratitude After Getting Clean Chit In Bandra...
article-image

Lawyer Sana Raees Khan, who is representing Raveena, said, "Recently, an attempt was made to embroil Raveena in a false and frivolous allegation, which was clarified in CCTV footage and the allegation was withdrawn. However, a person, claiming to be a journalist is disseminating false information on X regarding the said incident, which is factually incorrect and misleading."

Read Also
Raveena Tandon Finally Breaks Silence On Attack By Mob Outside Mumbai House, Rash Driving...
article-image

"This dissemination of false news appears to be a deliberate attempt to tarnish Raveena’s reputation for ulterior motives. We are currently taking all necessary legal steps to address this issue and ensure that justice is served. We stand in solidarity with Raveena and support her right to seek redressal for the harm caused by these unfounded allegations," added the report.

The video of the incident was shared first by freelance reporter Mohsin Shaikh on X.

Check it out:

A few days ago, Raveena received a bravery award in Mumbai after she was attacked by a mob outside her residence in the city.

Read Also
'Please Don't Hit Me': Raveena Tandon ATTACKED In Mumbai After Being Accused Of Rash Driving,...
article-image

On the work front, Raveena will appear next alongside Sanjay Dutt in the romantic comedy film Ghudchadi. She also has Welcome To The Jungle with Akshay Kumar in the lead.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Kuwait Fire: Sonu Sood Mourns Death Of 40 Indian Workers, Urges Kerala Govt To Support Families Of...

Kuwait Fire: Sonu Sood Mourns Death Of 40 Indian Workers, Urges Kerala Govt To Support Families Of...

'Gadar 2 Was Going To Be Gutter': Ameesha Patel Says Anil Sharma Had 'Hidden Agenda' While Directing...

'Gadar 2 Was Going To Be Gutter': Ameesha Patel Says Anil Sharma Had 'Hidden Agenda' While Directing...

The Watchers Review: Dakota Fanning Shines In Ishana Shyamalan’s Atmospheric Yet Flawed Horror...

The Watchers Review: Dakota Fanning Shines In Ishana Shyamalan’s Atmospheric Yet Flawed Horror...

Rautu Ka Raaz OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Crime Thriller

Rautu Ka Raaz OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Crime Thriller

Raveena Tandon Sends Defamation Notice To Journalist Who Posted Road Rage Video Online

Raveena Tandon Sends Defamation Notice To Journalist Who Posted Road Rage Video Online