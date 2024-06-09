 VIDEO: Raveena Tandon Gets Emotional On Receiving Bravery Award After Attack On Her In Mumbai
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentVIDEO: Raveena Tandon Gets Emotional On Receiving Bravery Award After Attack On Her In Mumbai

VIDEO: Raveena Tandon Gets Emotional On Receiving Bravery Award After Attack On Her In Mumbai

Raveena made her first public appearance in the city ever since the attack on her on June 1, Saturday

Sachin TUpdated: Sunday, June 09, 2024, 09:52 AM IST
article-image

Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon received a bravery award in Mumbai on Saturday days after she was attacked by a mob outside her residence in the city and was charged with false allegations. And while she received the award, the actress was seen getting emotional as she thanked the media and her well-wishers for supporting her in her time of need.

Raveena made her first public appearance in the city ever since the attack on her on June 1, Saturday. In a video which is now going viral, she can be seen posing with her award and getting teary-eyed as the audience lauded her courage.

However, she regained her composure and thanked everyone present at the event for their love and support. She was also seen interacting and hugging mediapersons and her acquaintances for standing with her.

Read Also
Raveena Tandon Shares Note On 'Violence Against Women & Children' Amid Kangana Ranaut's On Slap Row
article-image

Raveena was attacked by a mob outside her Bandra residence in the late hours of June 1, Saturday, after three women accused the actress' driver of rash driving and hitting one of them with the car. They even accused the actress of being drunk and claimed that she assaulted and abused them.

However, on checking the CCTV footage, the Mumbai Police said in a statement that all the accusations levelled against Raveena and her driver were false. In fact, the women got into an argument with the actress' driver while he was backing up the car, and when Raveena stepped out to stop the altercation, she was attacked by the people who had gathered.

"Neither was Raveena drunk, nor was there any accident," the cops stated.

Read Also
'Get Dashcams & CCTVs Now': Raveena Tandon Expresses Gratitude After Getting Clean Chit In Bandra...
article-image

A source close to the development also told FPJ that a man slapped Raveena hard during the altercation and even pulled her by her hair. In the video that had gone viral, the actress was heard pleading, "Please don't hit me".

However, Raveena and her family refrained from taking any legal action against the mob later.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Katrina Kaif Returns To Mumbai After 3 Months Amid Pregnancy Rumours, Flaunts All-Black Layered Look

Katrina Kaif Returns To Mumbai After 3 Months Amid Pregnancy Rumours, Flaunts All-Black Layered Look

VIDEO: Raveena Tandon Gets Emotional On Receiving Bravery Award After Attack On Her In Mumbai

VIDEO: Raveena Tandon Gets Emotional On Receiving Bravery Award After Attack On Her In Mumbai

How I Met My Partner: TV Actor Vaquar Shaikh Gets Candid About His Arranged Marriage Of 23 Years

How I Met My Partner: TV Actor Vaquar Shaikh Gets Candid About His Arranged Marriage Of 23 Years

'Ayodhya Gave A Tight Slap To BJP's Ram Ke Naam Politics', Says Filmmaker Anand Patwardhan

'Ayodhya Gave A Tight Slap To BJP's Ram Ke Naam Politics', Says Filmmaker Anand Patwardhan

Shalin Bhanot Earns Standing Ovation For Acing Stunt Without Harness In Khatron Ke Khiladi 14:...

Shalin Bhanot Earns Standing Ovation For Acing Stunt Without Harness In Khatron Ke Khiladi 14:...