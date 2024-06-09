VIDEO: Raveena Tandon Gets Emotional On Receiving Bravery Award After Attack On Her In Mumbai

Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon received a bravery award in Mumbai on Saturday days after she was attacked by a mob outside her residence in the city and was charged with false allegations. And while she received the award, the actress was seen getting emotional as she thanked the media and her well-wishers for supporting her in her time of need.

Raveena made her first public appearance in the city ever since the attack on her on June 1, Saturday. In a video which is now going viral, she can be seen posing with her award and getting teary-eyed as the audience lauded her courage.

However, she regained her composure and thanked everyone present at the event for their love and support. She was also seen interacting and hugging mediapersons and her acquaintances for standing with her.

Raveena was attacked by a mob outside her Bandra residence in the late hours of June 1, Saturday, after three women accused the actress' driver of rash driving and hitting one of them with the car. They even accused the actress of being drunk and claimed that she assaulted and abused them.

Allegations of Assault by #RaveenaTandon & her driver on elderly Woman Incident near Rizvi law college, family Claims that @TandonRaveena was under influence of Alcohol, women have got head injuries, Family is at Khar Police station @MumbaiPolice @CPMumbaiPolice @mieknathshinde pic.twitter.com/eZ0YQxvW3g — Mohsin shaikh 🇮🇳 (@mohsinofficail) June 1, 2024

However, on checking the CCTV footage, the Mumbai Police said in a statement that all the accusations levelled against Raveena and her driver were false. In fact, the women got into an argument with the actress' driver while he was backing up the car, and when Raveena stepped out to stop the altercation, she was attacked by the people who had gathered.

"Neither was Raveena drunk, nor was there any accident," the cops stated.

A source close to the development also told FPJ that a man slapped Raveena hard during the altercation and even pulled her by her hair. In the video that had gone viral, the actress was heard pleading, "Please don't hit me".

However, Raveena and her family refrained from taking any legal action against the mob later.