Raveena Tandon Shares Note On 'Violence Against Women & Children' Amid Kangana Ranaut's On Slap Row

In the wake of the controversial incident involving Bollywood actress-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut and CISF constable Kulwinder Kaur at Chandigarh airport, actress Raveena Tandon has taken to social media to address the issue of violence against women and children.

Sharing her thoughts on platform X, she wrote without naming anyone, “In a world where public scrutiny is relentless, it is essential to remember that women achievers are human too. Disparaging them solely for their fame is unfair and harmful. This increasing violence against women and children the world over needs to be addressed urgently. It's time we stand united against violence and hooliganism.”

Here’s What Happened With Kangana Ranaut

On Thursday (June 6) evening, Bharatiya Janata Party MP Kangana Ranaut was slapped and abused by CISF constable Kulwinder Kaur during security check. It was reported that the official was angry over Kangana's farmers' protest remark last year.

Later, the Queen actress shared a video talking about the incident. She stated, "Namaste Friends, I have been getting a lot of calls from the media and my well wishers. I'm safe, and perfectly fine. The incident that happened at the Chandigarh airport was with the security personal, while I was passing by the security check, the CISF Constable was abusing me, and she hit me. When I asked her, why she did that, she said, it's because she supports farmers protest. I'm safe but my concern is the terrorism that is growing in Punjab how to deal with that."

Kangana Ranaut slapped by CISF constable Kulwinder Kaur at Chandigarh airport for calling protesting farmers Khalistanis. pic.twitter.com/IGfXz2l4os — Prayag (@theprayagtiwari) June 6, 2024

Raveena’s Similar Incident - Road Rage Case

Amidst this controversy, Raveena took a strong stance on focusing on the issues and shared a poignant message on her social media platforms against violence. She was also caught in a similar controversy on June 1 when a video of her went viral on social media, in which she was surrounded by people, who attacked her and also said that her driver hit them. However, per the latest updates, she has got a clean chit in the road rage accusation.

Netizens On Raveena’s Note

Netizens shared mixed reactions to her violent note, while some praised her, some accused her of not doing anything in her case.

One comment read, “Aap toh darpok nikli...no FIR on the people who harassed you???.”

While another comment stated, “True in society this is not acceptable.” Take a look at some of the comments below: