Raveena Tandon Finally Breaks Silence On Attack By Mob Outside Mumbai House, Rash Driving Accusations

Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon was all over the news on Sunday after a video of her getting attacked by a mob outside her house went viral online. While three women earlier claimed that they were abused and assaulted by the actress and her driver, the Mumbai Police later clarified that the accusations were false and there was no accident or rash driving involved.

The actress, who kept mum throughout Sunday, finally broke her silence in the wee hours of Monday, and shared the official statement of the police.

In the statement, the cops said that on contrary to allegations that Raveena abused and hit the women under the influence of alcohol, the actress was not actually drunk. The complainants had also claimed that Raveena's driver ran their car over an elderly woman, but the cops debunked that claim as well.

"The complainant gave a false complaint in the alleged video. We checked the entire CCTV footage of the society and found that the actress’s driver was reversing the car from the road into the society when this family was crossing the same lane. The family stopped the car and told the driver that he should check if people are behind the car before reversing. This argument started between them," the cops said in their statement.

Allegations of Assault by #RaveenaTandon & her driver on elderly Woman Incident near Rizvi law college, family Claims that @TandonRaveena was under influence of Alcohol, women have got head injuries, Family is at Khar Police station @MumbaiPolice @CPMumbaiPolice @mieknathshinde pic.twitter.com/eZ0YQxvW3g — Mohsin shaikh 🇮🇳 (@mohsinofficail) June 1, 2024

They also stated that Raveena reached the spot to check the commotion and that is when the mob got out of control. As she tried to protect her driver, the mob abused her too.

While both the parties earlier submitted their written complaints at the Khar police station, they later withdrew it and said they did not want to register those complaints.

Raveena shared the entire police statement on her X and Instagram handles.

On Sunday, a source exclusively told Free Press Journal that while Raveena tried to rescue her driver, a man slapped the actress and pulled her by her hair. The actress is yet to comment on the assault on her.