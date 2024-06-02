Man SLAPPED Raveena Tandon & Pulled Her By Hair Amid Brawl, Claims Source - CCTV Footage From Outside Actress' Mumbai House Surfaces (EXCLUSIVE)

Bollywood star Raveena Tandon got involved in a major controversy after three women claimed that they were abused and assaulted by the actress in a drunken state in Mumbai's Bandra suburb on Saturday night. However, a source close to the development has now shared details about what exactly transpired and also claimed that the actress was brutally attacked by the mob.

The source exclusively told Free Press Journal that the three women, who are claiming to be victims, had gathered outside Raveena's residence and were the first ones to pick up a fight at hurl abuses at the actress' driver.

Allegations of Assault by #RaveenaTandon & her driver on elderly Woman Incident near Rizvi law college, family Claims that @TandonRaveena was under influence of Alcohol, women have got head injuries, Family is at Khar Police station @MumbaiPolice @CPMumbaiPolice @mieknathshinde pic.twitter.com/eZ0YQxvW3g — Mohsin shaikh 🇮🇳 (@mohsinofficail) June 1, 2024

"If the driver had injured them first, why didn't they go to the police station and file an FIR?" the source questioned, adding that the accusations about the driver assaulting the women was also false.

"While Raveena was trying to calm the mob down, a man came out of nowhere and slapped her hard. He also pulled her by her hair, and she was in pain," the source told FPJ.

"Because there was no accident, the Khar police did not register a complaint or an FIR. The accusations are completely false and baseless," the source added.

A CCTV footage from outside Raveena's residence has also surfaced online in which three women can be seen waiting outside the actress' house as she arrived in her car. Later, they can be seen getting into a heated altercation, first with the driver and then with the actress.

In the video that had gone viral earlier, Raveena was heard pleading the mob to not harm her. "Please don't hit me. Please don't push," she said.

A member from the complainant's family claimed that cops at Khar police station refused to register the case and that they suggested an out of court settlement, but they wanted justice.

Raveena and her legal team are yet to issue an official statement on the incident.