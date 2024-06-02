Who Is Raveena Tandon's Husband Anil Thadani? All About Distributor Of Pushpa, Kalki 2898 AD & Other Films Worth Crores

Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon got herself involved in a major controversy after she was accused of assaulting and abusing an elderly woman and two others in Mumbai's Bandra suburb on Saturday night. The victims claimed that she was drunk and a member of the victim's family also alleged that Raveena's husband Anil Thadani asked them to settle the matter outside the police station.

The complainant, identified as Mohammed, claimed that Raveena's driver ran their car over his mother, and when confronted, the actress, who was under the influence of alcohol, abused and hit the elderly woman as well as his niece and sister.

Allegations of Assault by #RaveenaTandon & her driver on elderly Woman Incident near Rizvi law college, family Claims that @TandonRaveena was under influence of Alcohol, women have got head injuries, Family is at Khar Police station @MumbaiPolice @CPMumbaiPolice @mieknathshinde pic.twitter.com/eZ0YQxvW3g — Mohsin shaikh 🇮🇳 (@mohsinofficail) June 1, 2024

A video has gone viral in which the victims along with some locals can be seen having gheraoed Raveena near Rizvi College in Bandra where the incident happened and the actress can be heard pleading, "Please don't hit me".

Mohammed also claimed that despite being at the Khar police station for four hours, the cops refused to register his complaint and while the actress went home, her husband Anil Thadani was present at the police station trying to sort the matter.

Who is Anil Thadani?

Thadani, who is quite well-known in the film distribution circle, has managed to stay away from the limelight for a long time now. After a lowkey relationship for almost a year, Raveena got married to Thadani in a grand ceremony in Udaipur on February 22, 2004.

Thadani is the one name that is synonymous to some of the biggest films of Indian cinema, including Pushpa 2: The Rule, Animal, Adipurush, Yodha and more. The owner of AA Films, Thadani is one of the biggest film distributors of India, who is involved in mostly distributing Hindi and Hindi-dubbed movies.

If reports are to be believed, he has acquired the distributing rights for Pushpa 2 in the North for a whopping Rs 200 crore. Not just that, but he has also acquired the rights of films like Kalki 2898 AD, which is mounted on a budget of more than Rs 600 crore, and Devara, which has a budget of Rs 350 crore.

Anil Thadani at Khar police station

After the road rage and assault case, Thadani was seen reaching the Khar police station in the late hours of Saturday night in a bid to clear Raveena's name from the case.

The victims stated that he also tried to settle the matter, but they refused. "She has assaulted our mother. We demand justice," Mohammed said.

Raveena and Anil Thadani are yet to issue an official statement on the matter.