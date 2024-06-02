'Please Don't Hit Me': Raveena Tandon ATTACKED In Mumbai After Being Accused Of Rash Driving, Assaulting 3 Women - Shocking Video Viral

Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon has been accused of abusing and assaulting three persons in Mumbai's Bandra suburb in the late hours of Saturday and a video of the actress being surrounded and attacked by locals has gone viral on the internet.

As per initial information, Raveena's driver has been accused of rash driving and hitting three persons at Carter Road near Rizvi College, and when confronted, the actress allegedly got out of her car in a drunken state and abused and assaulted the victims.

Allegations of Assault by #RaveenaTandon & her driver on elderly Woman Incident near Rizvi law college, family Claims that @TandonRaveena was under influence of Alcohol, women have got head injuries, Family is at Khar Police station @MumbaiPolice @CPMumbaiPolice @mieknathshinde pic.twitter.com/eZ0YQxvW3g — Mohsin shaikh 🇮🇳 (@mohsinofficail) June 1, 2024

In the video that has now gone viral, the victims and locals can be seen having surrounded Raveena and calling the police. "You will have to spend the night in jail. My nose is bleeding," one of the victims can be heard saying.

Raveena requested the people to not record videos and as the locals attacked her, she can be heard saying in the video, "Don't push. Please don't hit me."

Later, a man, who identified himself as Mohammed, a resident of Bandra, can be seen narrating the entire ordeal on video. He stated that his mother, sister and niece were passing by Rizvi College when Raveena's driver ran over his mother.

"When they confronted, the driver assaulted my niece and even my mother. Later, Raveena too stepped out in an inebriated state and hit my mother so much that she suffered serious head injuries," he said.

He claimed that he, along with the victims, has been waiting at Khar police station for four hours but their complaint was not being taken. "They asked us to get it settled out of the police station. But why should we settle scores with them? My mother has been assaulted and I demand justice," he said.

Raveena is yet to issue an official statement on the incident.

-- With inputs from Dharmesh Thakkar