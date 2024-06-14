Surbhi Jyoti Postpones Her Wedding With Beau Sumit Suri Again?

Actress Surbhi Jyoti has been making the headlines for her personal life. Reports suggested that she was about to tie the knot with beau Sumit Suri in March. However, there was no wedding that happened in the month. Now, a source close to Hindustan Times revealed that the actress has postponed her wedding plans as many preparations are still pending.

According to the source, "Initially, the intention was to marry in March, and Surbhi had even started looking for a site in Rajasthan. She made many journeys to Udaipur, Jaipur, and Jodhpur to finalize the location. But in the end, the dates weren't available for the booking she wanted, so they had to postpone them."

Also, their insider source revealed that it was not just the venue that was a roadblock in the March wedding, but some other important preparation. A source stated, "Surbhi's wedding lehenga was not ready, but she remained calm. She and Sumit just want to accomplish everything in a calm and cool manner, one step at a time. There's no rush to marry. They are currently looking at November and December. The specific date is still to be determined."

Read Also Naagin 3 Actress Surbhi Jyoti To Tie The Knot With Boyfriend Sumit Suri In March 2024?

The duo is enjoying their courtship period, as they vacationed during Surbhi’s birthday last week. It is also been revealed that they have more official trips planned. Source also added, the duo are going to take break to plan out their wedding.