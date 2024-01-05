Naagin 3 Actress Surbhi Jyoti To Tie The Knot With Boyfriend Sumit Suri In March 2024? | Photo Via Instagram

Weddings bells are ringing for Surbhi Jyoti as the actress is all set to tie the knot with her longtime boyfriend, actor Sumit Suri in March 2024, according to Bombay Times. Reportedly, the duo has been looking for a venue, it is unclear whether it will be a destination wedding.

The report further states that Surbhi and Sumit will get married likely on March 6 or 7. The festivities will kickstart on March 4 and will go on till 8.

The source added, “It will be a grand wedding and is likely to take place on March 6 or 7. Surbhi has started the wedding prep. It will be traditional North Indian ceremony with family and friends being a part of the festivities.” The couple is yet to respond to the wedding rumours.

Surbhi and Sumit have collaborated on a music video titled Haanji - The Marriage Mantra, directed by Gurmmeet Singh. In it, the couple play bride and groom.

Reportedly, Surbhi and Sumit started dating after starring in a music video together.

On the work front, Surbhi is known for her roles in Qubool Hai, Ishqbaaaz, and Naagin 3 among others. Sumit, on the other hand, has starred in films such as Warning, and What the Fish.