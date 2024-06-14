Krissann Barretto CRIES Inconsolably Remembering Sushant Singh Rajput At His Prayer Meet: 'He Didn't Deserve This' (VIDEO)

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput, 34, passed away by suicide at his Bandra, Mumbai, residence on June 14, 2020. On his fourth death anniversary, his sister, Shweta Singh Kirti, held a pooja and prayer meeting in his memory.

TV actor Krissann Barretto, who was Sushant's close friend, attended the later actor's prayer and cried inconsolably, remembering him. "He doesn't deserve this at all. Woh bacche ki tarah tha. He was so happy about small things like sunrises and sunsets. Aur chocolate khaane mein, he would get so excited," she said.

Earlier, the actress penned an emotional note and wrote , "He who thinks he can and he who thinks he can't are both usually right.The more you know the more you don't know. Miss you."

Earlier, after Sushant's demise, Krissann alleged that after Rhea Chakraborty came into his life, he distanced himself from his friends

Commenting on Rhea's video shared by paparazzo Viral Bhayani, Barretto wrote, "After he started dating this female he was not allowed to be in touch with any of us All of his friends !! His numbers were changed and we all know that ! We all tried reaching him but we could not ! The statement from his dad says she didn't even let him talk to his family ! @rhea_chakraborty yes the truth will be out we will make sure ! Satyamev jayate back at you!"

"Also I'm putting it out here incase these people try to do something to me or apparently she does black magic or something ! I would never kill myself ! Ever ! This is my official statement incase how they killed sushant they try to kill me," she added.

She also stated that she last met Rajput on April 5, 2019.