Sasural Simar Ka's Krissann Barretto Kisses Nathan Karamchandani As They Get Married In White Wedding

By: Shefali Fernandes | April 22, 2024
Krissann Barretto, who is best known for her role as Alya Saxena in Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan, got married to her beau Nathan Karamchandani.
Krissann Barretto's husband Nathan Karamchandani was seen breaking down into tears at the church as his ladylove walked down the aisle.
Krissann Barretto wore a stunning fitted white gown that had a plunging neckline.
Krissann Barretto got engaged to her longtime partner Nathan Karamchandani, an electrical engineer, in April 2023.
The lovebirds tied the knot in October 2023 in a simple court wedding in Mumbai.
Krissann Barretto and Nathan Karamchandani were seen passionately kissing each other.
Krissann Barretto has been a part of several television serials like Sasural Simar Ka, Tu Aashiqui, and Pashminna – Dhaage Mohabbat Ke, among others.
Thanks For Reading!