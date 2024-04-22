Who Is Shinnova? Know About The Actress Who Claimed Ravi Kishan Is Her Biological Father

By: Sachin T | April 22, 2024
Mumbai-based actress Shinnova has taken a legal route to prove that actor-politician Ravi Kishan is her biological father
A few days back, the actress shared a video on her official Instagram account to reveal that she has lodged a civil suit in court and demanded a DNA test to substantiate her claim
Shinnova is a 23-year-old actress who was seen with Lara Dutta and Prateik Babar in the show Hiccups & Hookups
Shinnova has over 2,500 followers on Instgaram and she often shares pictures and videos with her followers
According to several media reports, Shinnova's mother, Aparna Soni, is a journalist
The actress has claimed that she was born on October 19, 1998, to Ravi Kishan and Aparna Soni
Recently, Shinnova also claimed that she, along with her mother, visited Ravi Kishan to wish him for the Lok Sabha elections, however, the actress reportedly stated that the actor-politician not only refused to meet them but also 'misbehaved' with them
While Ravi Kishan has remained tight-lipped and is yet to react to Shinnova's claims, his wife Preeti Shukla has filed an FIR against Aparna and also demanded Rs 20 crore
