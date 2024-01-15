'Ganda Bathroom Toh...': Rhea Chakraborty Reveals Gut-Wrenching Details About Her Time In Jail Post Sushant Singh Rajput's Death

Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty recently revealed shocking details about the time that she spent in jail post the death of her then boyfriend, actor Sushant Singh Rajput. She spent a month in the Byculla jail in 2020 after she was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau during the investigation into Sushant's death.

Rhea revealed that she was kept in solitary confinement for 14 days because of the COVID-19 threat, and when she was asked if she wanted to have lunch, she readily agreed as she was hungry and exhausted. "They gave me roti and capsicum, which was just capsicum in water," she shared.

She went on to say that the prisons in India still follow the British rule, according to which breakfast is served at 6 am, lunch at 11 am and dinner at 2 pm. "Most people save their dinner and have it at 7-8 pm. But, I changed my whole cycle. Yeh khana toh waise bhi khaya nahin jaayega. Garam hoga toh fir bhi khaya jaayega. Thanda toh bilkul nahin khaya jaayega. Hence, I started waking up at 4 am and finishing my dinner at 2 pm," she stated.

She added that the inmates were let out of their cells at 6 am and were locked up again at 5 pm. During that time, they would be allowed to have meals, take shower, visit the library and carry out other chores.

Rhea also mentioned that using the washroom in the prison was one of the hardest things during her time in jail. "But mental trauma is so much harder that the physical trauma starts paling in front of it. You think ganda bathroom toh manage kar lungi," she said.

Rhea revealed that she had promised the other inmates that she would dance the day she would secure bail, and she kept her promise. She shared that she did naagin dance on the tunes of the song 'Naagin Gin Gin', and the inmates also danced along with her.