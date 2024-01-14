Rhea Chakraborty Gives BEFITTING Reply After Pap Says 'Nice Jodi' As She Poses With Brother Showik At Ira Khan's Reception (WATCH)

Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty was one of the many guests at the wedding reception of Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan and her husband Nupur Shikhare in Mumbai on Saturday night. She was accompanied by her brother Showik Chakraborty and while they posed for photos together, a comment passed by a photographer evoked a befitting reply from the actress.

A video of Rhea's interaction with the paps has now gone viral on the internet in which she can be seen striking a pose with her brother as they arrived for the reception bash together. As they smiled for the cameras, a photographer was heard shouting, "Nice jodi", but he was quickly corrected by other shutterbugs. "Arey bhai hai unka, kuch bhi bana raha hai," another pap quickly said, and that is when Rhea decided to respond as well.

Looking visibly unimpressed by the comment, Rhea told the photographer, "Aise he logo ke vajah se rumours shuru hote hai," before walking away with her brother.

#WATCH | Rhea Chakraborty Hits Back At Pap For Comment On Brother Showik At #IraKhan-#NupurShikhare's Reception pic.twitter.com/ItL9Un3obE — Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) January 14, 2024

Rhea's brother Showik first made headlines back in 2020 after his name cropped up during the investigation of Sushant Singh Rajput's death and he was jailed for procuring and consuming drugs. While Rhea was locked up in prison for a month, Showik had to spend several months in the cell before his name was cleared of the charges.

Post the case, Showik had refrained from stepping into the limelight, but he made a rare appearance with Rhea on Saturday for Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's wedding reception.

The wedding bash was held in the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in Mumbai and it was attended by the who's who of Bollywood, including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Ranbir Kapoor, Rekha, Saira Banu, Dharmendra, Hema Malini, Jaya Bachchan, Kangana Ranaut, and others.