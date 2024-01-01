Rhea Chakraborty Visits Temple In Dubai To Seek Blessings On New Year; Video Goes Viral

Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty visited a Ram temple in Dubai to seek blessings on New Year. A video of Rhea has been doing the rounds on social media in which she is seen standing in queue in the temple premises. Rhea, who was accused in the drugs case related to late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, has received permission from the Bombay High Court to travel abroad for work from December 27 to January 2, 2024, in relation to a pet food company for which she is a brand ambassador.

In the now-viral video, Rhea is seen in an all-white traditional outfit. She wore a white palazzo and matching kurta. The video has been shared by a celebrity photographer on Instagram. Take a look at the clip here:

Rhea receives permission to travel to Dubai

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) was formed to probe Sushant's death, who was found dead in his apartment in Bandra on June 14, 2020. The CBI had taken over the investigation after the actor's father filed a complaint in Patna.

Rhea had filed an application seeking temporary suspension of the Look Out Circular (LOC) stating that she has to travel to Dubai from December 27 to January 2 for professional commitments.

The HC hence temporarily suspended Rhea's LOC and permitted her to travel on condition that she would deposit her parents’ passports for the time she would be travelling. She has also been directed to submit a detailed itinerary of her visit along with her contact number and address in Dubai where she will be travelling.

Rhea and her brother Showik Chakraborty were arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau under the provisions of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and are currently out on bail in the case.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rhea was one of the gang leaders in MTV Roadies 19. She was last seen in the film Chehre in 2021, which also featured Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi.