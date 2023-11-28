Rhea Chakraborty Nails Wedding Season Look In This Lime Green Sharara Set

By: Sachin T | November 28, 2023

Actress Rhea Chakraborty grabbed eyeballs on Tuesday morning after she shared a number of photos on social media

The actress got all decked up to attend the wedding of her friend

Rhea ditched the regular sarees and lehengas, and instead opted for a gorgeous sharara set

The lime green sharara set is the perfect fit for the wedding season

She paired it her outfit with chunky oxidised jewellery and she was seen glowing with joy

"Saheli ki shaadi," Rhea captioned the photos

On the work front, Rhea was last seen as one of the gang leaders in Roadies 19

