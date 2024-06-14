 'I'm Losing My Patience...': Sushant Singh Rajput's Sister Pleads For Closure On His 4th Death Anniversary
HomeEntertainment'I'm Losing My Patience...': Sushant Singh Rajput's Sister Pleads For Closure On His 4th Death Anniversary

In a heartfelt post, Singh Rajput's sister said that for the one last time, she wants everyone to help, so that the family gets the closure they deserve.

IANSUpdated: Friday, June 14, 2024, 12:52 PM IST
On the fourth death anniversary of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, his elder sister Shweta Singh Kirti remembered her bhai and expressed her feelings of helplessness, pleading with the authorities for the truth.

In a heartfelt post, Shweta said that for the one last time, she wants everyone to help, so that the family gets the closure they deserve. Sushant was found dead at his residence in Bandra, Mumbai, on June 14, 2020, reportedly having committed suicide. Remembering her younger brother, Shweta took to Instagram and shared a throwback video of Sushant having fun with his four sisters. In the caption, Shweta wrote: "Bhai, it has been 4 years since you left us, and we still don't know what transpired on June 14, 2020. Your death remains a mystery. I feel helpless and have pleaded with the authorities countless times for the truth."

"I'm losing my patience and feel like giving up. But today, for one last time, I want to ask everyone who can help with the case to put your hand on your heart and ask yourself: don't we deserve to know what happened to our brother Sushant? Why has it become a political agenda? Why can't it be as straightforward as stating what was found that day and what is believed to have happened?" asked Shweta in her note. She further requested: " PLEASE, I am requesting and pleading-help us move forward as a family. Give us the closure we deserve. #sushantsinghrajput #justiceforsushantsinghrajput #4yearsofinjusticetosushant."

In another post, Shweta shared glimpses of Sushant's philanthropic work, captioning it: "Someone who wore his heart on his sleeve -- was it a fault to be so pure and loving in this cruel world? It's been 4 years of injustice to Sushant. Does he deserve this?" Sushant is known for his work in movies like 'Kai Po Che', 'PK', 'MS Dhoni: The Untold Story', and 'Kedarnath'. The movie 'Dil Bechara' was his posthumous release.

