Sushant Singh Rajput's Sister Visits Kedarnath Ahead Of His Death Anniversary: 'Still Searching For Answer...'

Shweta Singh Kirti, the sister of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, took to her Instagram and shared both old and new photos from Kedarnath. She posted images of herself from her recent visit to the shrine, as well as throwbacks of Sushant posing with a sadhu (saint) in front of the temple. In her lengthy post, she wrote about her late brother.

Sushant died at his Mumbai residence on June 14, 2020. Recalling her brother days before his fourth death anniversary, she wrote, "It is the 1st of June, and four years ago on the 14th of this month, we lost our dearest Sushant. Even now, we are still searching for answers about what happened on that tragic day."

Furthermore, sharing information about Sushant's old pictures that she posted, Shweta wrote, "Yesterday in Phata, there was no internet connection. While sitting in my car, I managed to open Instagram and saw only one post in my feed: a picture of Bhai in Kedarnath with a sadhu. I knew I had to meet that sadhu, and by God’s grace, I was able to. I’m attaching that picture for reference. Grateful to God for making this happen."

Read Also Bigg Boss 17’s Abhishek Kumar Pens A Heartfelt Poem For The Late Sushant Singh Rajput

Sushant starred in the film Kedarnath (2018) with Sara Ali Khan, and often shared photos from the filming and his visit to the shrine on Instagram.

He was last seen in Dil Bechara with Sanjana Sanghi in the lead role. The film directed by Mukesh Chhabra is a remake of the 2014 Hollywood hit The Fault In Our Stars, which is based on John Green's 2012 bestseller of the same name.

Read Also Ankita Lokhande Remembers Late Ex Boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput As She Clocks 15 Years In Industry...

The Maharashtra police initially claimed that Sushant died by suicide, but his family and followers felt differently and urged them to look into the issue further. Since then, the CBI has taken up the case, and the inquiry is still on.