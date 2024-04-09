 Bigg Boss 17’s Abhishek Kumar Pens A Heartfelt Poem For The Late Sushant Singh Rajput
Abhishek Kumar took to his Instagram handle to pen a heartfelt note for the late Sushant Singh Rajput.

Aanchal ChoudharyUpdated: Tuesday, April 09, 2024, 06:52 PM IST
Abhishek Kumar, who rose to fame with his stint in Bigg Boss 17 has been very vocal about his fondness towards the late Sushant Singh Rajput. The actor was very often seen speaking about the late Sushant Singh Rajput in the show with Sushant’s ex girlfriend, Ankita Lokhande too.

Well, Abhishek took to his Instagram stories today again and penned a heartfelt note for the late actor. Abhishek shared a picture of Sushant and penned a poem in Hindi in the memory of Sushant. The actor wrote, “Aaj fir tera naam meri zubaan per aaya hai,Bhala tujhe aaj bhikon bhool paaya hai, Tuihe dekh kar to aai bhi aage badh raha hoon, Tere sapno ko jo maine apna bnaya hai!”

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away in the year 2020 after committing suicide. The actor’s death was met with an outrage by fans of the actor all over the world as reports of a ‘foul play’ continuously did rounds.

As for Abhishek, the actor will soon be seen in an upcoming music video opposite Ayesha Khan.

