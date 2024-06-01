Ankita Lokhande Remembers Late Ex Boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput As She Clocks 15 Years In Industry With Pavitra Rishta, Credits Him

Ankita Lokhande went ahead to be one of the most talked about contestants in the previous season of Bigg Boss. From her arguments and fights with husband Vicky to her fall outs with fellow contestants, Ankita's journey in the show was widely discussed. One of the most popular contestants on the show, Ankita's journey however dates back to her debut show Pavitra Rishta, 15 years back. The actress essayed the character of Archana in the show opposite Sushant Singh Rajput, who essayed the character of Manav.

Both Sushant and Ankita went ahead to be household names with their show Pavitra Rishta and even today, the actress is known as Archana to many. Well, as Ankita marked 15 years of her career in the world of entertainment today, she took to her Instagram handle to pen an emotional note and also went ahead to credit ex boyfriend, Late Sushant Singh Rajput.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Ankita shared a throwback video of her journey which began from Pavitra Rishta and went up to Bigg Boss 17. Sharing this nostalgic video in her voice, Ankita wrote, ''15 years ago, I started my journey as Archana in Pavitra Rishta. Little did I know that even after years, I will continue to get so much love for my role, which has even become my identity. I sometimes feel I was destined to be Archana. I had her in me, and I continue to have her in me. She has taught me a lot about life.

I am forever indebted to @ektarkapoor @ek_ek_ekoo ma’am and @balajitelefilmslimited for giving me a role of a lifetime right in the beginning of my career. Main rahoon ya na rahoon, the love I have received, Archana and Pavitra Rishta has received from each one of you will keep me alive forever in your hearts, and I don’t think there’s anything more precious than that. But my journey wouldn’t be complete if I didn’t have Sushant’s support. I didn’t even know how to act when I started Pavitra Rishta. He taught me, and I will always be thankful for him. The show started a new kind of storytelling. Hindi television par Marathi culture ko dikhaya. Isse pehle kabhi koi aisa show aaya nahi tha. People could resonate with the show because of the innocence the show and the people involved in it had. nd last but not the least, I would like to thank the television industry for giving me so much love. My first brush with fandom and stardom happened because of a television show, and I am always going to be thankful for that❤️💕''

On the work front, the actress is currently a part of Colors TV's 'Laughter Chef' along with husband Vicky Jain. She will next be seen in a film titled Amrapaali.