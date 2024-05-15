Ankita Lokhande Pays Tribute To Madhuri Dixit Nene On Her Birthday, Reveals Mimicking Actress' Dance Steps

Ankita Lokhande, last seen opposite Randeep Hooda in 'Swantrya Veer Savarkar,' has been an ardent fan of Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit Nene all her life. The actress, expressing the same was seen paying a heartfelt tribute to Madhuri on the sets of her dance reality show. Sharing a glimpse of her performance on Instagram, Ankita penned a heartfelt note for her idol Madhuri and revealed that she has been mimicking Madhuri's dance steps all her life.

Ankita, who can be seen recreating Madhuri's iconic 'Humko aajkal hai intezar,' can also be seen sharing the stage with Madhuri as the two actresses groove to this song. I n this video, Madhuri can be seen appreciating Ankita's efforts of performing with a hand injury. Replying to which, Ankita tells Madhuri that this is nothing and that she has been an ardent fan of Madhuri all her life. In the caption of this glimpse shared by Ankita, the actress wishes Madhuri on her birthday and calls sharing stage with her as the greatest moment of her life.

Ankita writes, ''Once a FAN is always a FAN🥰

One of the most memorable moments of my life was when I shared the stage with @madhuridixitnene ma’am! It feels extra special to be with you in the same frame. All my life, I have always mimicked your dance steps and this feels a little more precious, especially on your birthday 🎈

All my love and heart to you, ma’am. Sending lots of love and tight hugs.''

On the work front, Ankita will next be seen in Amrapali directed by Sandeep Singh.