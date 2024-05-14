'Overacting Ki Dukaan': Ankita Lokhande TROLLED For Her 'Dumb' Reaction To Mumbai Dust Storm (VIDEO)

Actress and Bigg Boss 17 contestant Ankita Lokhande found herself at the receiving end of brutal trolling after she shared a video of herself in which she looked shocked and amazed to witness the dust storm that hit Mumbai on Monday (May 13). However, netizens trolled her for her expressions and called her 'overacting ki dukaan'.

For the unawares, Ankita took to her Instagram story to post a short video in which she is seen in the balcony of her high-rise Mumbai apartment. She points out towards the stormy scene and the dramatic view outside. The dust storm is clearly visible in her video.

Ankita says in the video, "Ye kya ho raha hai yaar? Ye kyu ho raha hai aise? What is this? What the f**k?" The video was shared by several fan pages of Ankita and it went viral within no time.

Reacting to it, a user commented, "Overacting dikhawaaa ki dukaan." Another wrote, "Madam ji isko aandhi bolte hai."

"Its nice for u @lokhandeankita no doubt, but what about the homeless people how will they survive?" asked a user.

"Ye didi ab bhot advance ho chuki hai ki apne root ko bhul chuki hai," read another comment.

Here's how others reacted:

On Monday, 14 people lost their lives in Mumbai's Ghatkopar suburb after a huge hoarding collapsed trapping nearly 100 people at a petrol pump. More than 40 people have been injured in the freak accident.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ankita was last seen in Swatantrya Veer Savarkar with Randeep Hooda. She received love and appreciation for essaying the role of Yamuna Bai in the film.

The actress has recently announced her next project with Sandeep Singh. In the web series, Ankita will play the celebrated and glamorous nagarvadhu, Amrapali. The project will chronicle the life of the royal dancer from the Republic of Vaishali in ancient India.