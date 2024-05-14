'People Are Dying But...': Mannara Chopra SLAMMED For 'Enjoying', Dancing In Balcony As Dust Storm Hits Mumbai

Actress and Bigg Boss 17 fame Mannara Chopra found herself at the receiving end of criticism on Monday after she posted a reel of herself "enjoying" the rainfall and dust storm that hit Mumbai in the evening. Netizens called her post tone deaf and stated how people lost their lives due to the storm while she was busy shooting the video.

Mannara took to her Instagram handle on Monday to share a video in which she can be seen dancing to the peppy track, Akhiyaan Gulaab from Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, in a balcony. While the dust storm is clearly visible in her video in the background, it also drizzled in several parts of the city.

"Enjoying the first rain !!in between a shoot day (sic)," she captioned the video, and it did not go down well with netizens.

"Not a time to dance when people are dying in the city," a user commented, while another wrote, "Inko ahsas hi nhi he kitno ke ghr bikhar gye hai". Another used rued, "People getting injured and facing issues and here what's happening..."

For those unversed, 14 people lost their lives in Mumbai's Ghatkopar suburb after a mammoth hoarding collapsed trapping over 80 people and destroying tens of cars and other vehicles under it. More than 40 people have been injured in the freak accident.

Actors Vijay Varma and Soni Razdan too took to their social media handles to express their shock over the incident.

Meanwhile, speaking of Mannara, the actress has been staying in Mumbai of late and has her hands full with multiple projects. A few days ago, she had teased that she was working on something exciting, however, she did not divulge much information.

Post her Bigg Boss 17 stint, she also featured in a number of music videos.