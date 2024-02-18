Mannara Chopra SLAMS Akasa Air Staff For Being Rude When She Was 'Not Feeling Well': 'Instead Of Acting Nice She Said..'

Mannara Chopra, also known as Barbie Handa, secured the third place on Bigg Boss 17, while Munawar Faruqui won the show. Recently, the actress slammed Akasa Air for being 'rude' to her while she was 'not feeling well.'

Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, Mannara wrote, "The worst airlines to travel with @AkasaAir .this is my second experience with them,first time I travelled they damaged my bag and this time I’m not feeling well they ended up being rude again."

Check it out:

Responding to Mannara's tweet, the airlines said, "We regret to hear about your experience, Mannara. We understand that our team met you at the airport and explained the excess baggage policy. Unfortunately, we won’t be able to waive the fee. We seek your understanding in this regard. Also, we'd like to address any previous. concerns you may have. Please DM us the details."

To this, Chopra replied saying, "What are you writing sir ,your staff was acting rude to me . I was not feeling well this morning ,I mentioned this to your employee and instead of acting nice she said you can go talk to my manager . Your manager was not even courteous enough to come and understand the issue."

Mannara made her Bollywood debut with the thriller Zid. After Bigg Boss 17, she collaborated with co-contestant Abhishek Kumar for a music video Saanware.