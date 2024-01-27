'Had 30 Blood Clots': Shraddha Das Says Mannara Chopra Hit Her With Sticks, Kicked Near Chest During Zid Shoot

Actress Shraddha Das recently made some shocking allegations against her Zid co-star Mannara Chopra, who is currently one of the finalists on the reality show Bigg Boss 17. She claimed that Mannara thrashed and assaulted her to the extent that she had to be hospitalised with blood clots on her body.

Shraddha revealed that it all happened during the shoot of their film Zid, which released in 2014, when they were shooting for a fight sequence between the two actresses. She stated that it all began with a scene wherein Mannara was supposed to push her on a set of stairs.

"The action director had informed her to push me lightly, but she didn’t. When I fell hard on the stairs, I got up and told her to take it a bit easy. I thought she was new and thus didn't react too much. She said she would be soft, but right after the very next shot, she became aggressive and started hitting me hard," Shraddha claimed.

She added that she even tried to stop the actress but she didn't back off till the director shouted cut.

Shraddha shared that she, along with the action director, "pleaded" Mannara to maintain eye contact and go light on the scenes, but she turned a deaf ear. "We were supposed to shoot a fight sequence with rubber and thermocol sticks, but Mannara picked up a real bamboo stick and started fighting. It hit me just above the right eye, and that was it. I couldn’t take anymore and started screaming. I had to be taken to the hospital," she stated, narrating another incident.

Shraddha said that despite the pain and a swollen eye, she returned to the sets the next day, and the assault happened once again. She said that the scene required her to be suspended by a rope and Mannara was asked to hit her lightly on the chest.

"Mannara just went crazy and kicked me so hard, right below the chest. That, too, she was wearing heels. At the end of the fight sequences, I was left with more than 30 blood clots on my body," Shraddha revealed.

The chatter around the incident had also surfaced during the promotions of Zid back in 2014, when a reporter had questioned Mannara about reports of her violent behaviour on the sets of the film. However, Mannara's cousin Priyanka Chopra, who was also present at the promotional event, had laughed the reports off and had stated that that is how action and fight scenes work.