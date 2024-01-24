Priyanka Chopra Pens Heartfelt Note As Cousin Mannara Chopra Reaches Bigg Boss 17 Finale: 'Forget About The Rest'

Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas came out in support of her cousin Mannara Chopra, who is currently locked up inside the Bigg Boss 17 house. She penned a heartfelt note for Mannara on Wednesday morning as the latter got qualified to be one of the finalists on the reality show.

PeeCee took to her Instagram handle to share a photo of Mannara from inside the Bigg Boss 17 house and penned an encouraging note for her. "Give it your best and forget about the rest. Carpe diem @memannara #BiggBoss," she wrote.

PeeCee's note on social media comes a few days after her mother Madhu Chopra shared a message for her niece. She shared a video in which she was seen telling Mannara to be strong and not let anyone break her.

"You are doing well and you are one of the finalists of the show, I am proud of you, stay strong. Keep a strong head on your shoulders, don't let them break you. You are one 'Chopra' girl and you are really strong, All the best. Proud of you, stay strong," Madhu said.

She also commented under a video of Ankita Lokhande and Isha Malviya fighting with Mannara and wrote, "Oh My God! They are behaving uncivilized".

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 17, Mannara was announced as one of the finalists of the season, along with Ankita Lokhande, Munawar Faruqui, Abhishek Kumar and Arun Mashettey. Vicky Jain was evicted from the house, leaving everyone in tears.

During the episode, Mannara was also seen having an emotional breakdown after the media and housemates raises questions on her bond with Vicky. She was seen crying and telling Arun that she was not able to continue inside the house anymore and that she just wants to go home.

The grand finale of Bigg Boss 17 is scheduled to be held on January 28.