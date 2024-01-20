Bigg Boss 17: Priyanka Chopra's Mom Supports Mannara Chopra, Calls Ankita Lokhande & Isha Malviya 'Uncivilised'

With the reality show Bigg Boss 17 nearing its grand finale, tempers are running high inside the house with contestants trying to pull each other down in a bid to make a place for themselves in the finals. In the past few episodes, Ankita Lokhande, Isha Malviya and Ayesha Khan were seen being at loggerheads with Mannara Chopra, and this did not go down well with the latter's aunt, Madhu Chopra.

Several videos of Ankita, Isha and Ayesha hurling insults at Mannara have now gone viral on the internet. It all began after Mannara, along with Munawar Faruqui, Arun Mashettey and Abhishek Kumar, decided to disqualify Vicky Jain and the trio in the torture task and nominated them for the week.

Ankita, Isha and Ayesha went all out in attacking Mannara, and while the latter gave befitting replies, she was later seen telling Abhishek and Munawar how they were constantly targetting and bullying her.

Fans of Mannara came out in support of the actress, and among them was also her aunt Madhu Chopra, who is also the mother of actress Priyanka Chopra.

"Oh My God! They are behaving uncivilized," she reportedly commented under a video in which Ankita, Isha and Ayesha can be seen fighting with Mannara.

For those unversed, Mannara is the maternal cousin of Priyanka Chopra and Parineeti Chopra. However, she has refrained from mentioning them on Bigg Boss 17.

Meanwhile, Mannara, Munawar, Abhishek and Arun have already reached the finale week, and it will be interesting to watch as to who among Ankita, Vicky, Isha and Ayesha will join them after the Weekend Ka Vaar.

The grand finale of Bigg Boss 17 will be held on January 28.